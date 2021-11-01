The city of Anoka recently shared this video simulation of what the Highway 10 corridor will look like in Anoka after construction of "The Anoka Solution," which will eliminate traffic signals at Thurston and Fairoak Avenues and reconstruct the Main Street interchange.
The city recently awarded a $50 million contract for the project to Shafer Contracting Co. Inc. Substantial construction is slated to begin in 2022, with substantial completion by early 2024.
To learn more about the project and the schedule, visit anokaHWY10.com.
