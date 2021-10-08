Authorities have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash in Coon Rapids early Thursday, Oct. 7, as Joseph Aryn Helmbrecht, 34, of Anoka.
The Coon Rapids police and fire departments and Allina EMS responded to a single-motorcycle crash in the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids around 1:34 a.m. Oct. 7, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was ultimately declared dead at the scene.
Early indications show the man was traveling west on River Rapids Drive when he crashed his motorcycle. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.
The incident is under investigation by Minnesota State Patrol, the Coon Rapids Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
