A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Blaine early Oct. 5 has been identified as Chihaya Sierra Satoh, 35, of Champlin, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 6:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Coon Rapids police and fire departments, the Blaine Police Department and Allina EMS were called to an SUV crash on Highway 10 near Highway 47 in Blaine.
The driver was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle.
An initial investigation shows the SUV rolled while traveling east on Highway 10, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Blaine Police Department are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.