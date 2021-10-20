The man who died in a single-car Ham Lake crash Monday has been identified as Thomas Joseph Hayner, 37, of Andover.
Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash Oct. 18 around 4:32 p.m. at Naples Street Northeast and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast in Ham Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Hayner was heading west on Bunker Lake Boulevard when he crashed his vehicle at the Naples Street intersection.
He was declared dead on scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
