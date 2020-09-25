Seven local veterans recently received “Quilts of Valor.” One veteran was honored Sept. 12 and six more Sept. 19. Both ceremonies were at Blaine Veterans Memorial Park in Town Square Park.
The quilts were made and presented by members of the Quilts of Valor Grateful Hearts Chapter in Anoka including Janet Knafla and Jayne Knowles. The group has made 426 quilts for local veterans since 2014.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” said Knafla. “Each Quilt of Valor is a lifetime award, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts.”
The event was hosted by Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine, which is where the Quilts of Valor ceremonies are typically held, but due to COVID-19 it was moved outdoors to the Blaine Veterans Memorial Park.
To nominate a veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
