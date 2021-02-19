Five local veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor Saturday, Feb. 13, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Fridley.
The quilts were made by members of The Grateful Hearts Quilters, a local chapter of Quilts of Valor. Janet Knafla, a member of the Grateful Hearts Quilters, made the presentation. The group has presented 474 quilts to local service members and veterans since 2014.
The veterans who received a quilt include Richard Coleman, Neal Koenig, Philip Lacher, Roger Elliott and Timothy Schwartz.
To nominate a service member or veteran to receive a quilt, visit qovf.org.
