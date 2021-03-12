The Blaine Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a van that was stolen this week.
Unknown suspects entered an underground parking garage located in the 12600 block of Central Avenue in Blaine and stole a resident’s vehicle, police say.
The stolen vehicle is a maroon 2007 Toyota Sienna van, with Minnesota registration BGN002. The vehicle has been modified with a side ramp for wheelchair access.
The van was stolen between the hours of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and 8 a.m. Thursday, March 11, according to police.
The vehicle is owned by Melissa Moos, according to a social media post by Moos. The wheelchair access in the van is needed for her 6-year-old daughter Cecily, who has special needs. The van, a special needs car seat and other adaptive equipment inside the vehicle help Moos get Cecily to her medical appointments and therapies, according to a Go Fund Me page created to raise money to replace the van.
"They didn’t just steal a van they stole Cecily’s freedom, and took away from her quality of life," said Kim Moos, who is moderating the Go Fund Me page.
The Go Fund Me campaign is available at tinyurl.com/kymt4r3s.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspect information.
Anyone with information on the van is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch phone at 763-427-1212.
