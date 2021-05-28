Valley View Elementary will host its eighth annual Fun Run to help families in their quest to make healthier lifestyle choices.
The event is set for noon on Saturday, June 5, at the elementary school, located at 800 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.
The Valley View Fun Run is an opportunity for the community to come together to cheer each other on during the different events and build positive relationships with one another.
The fun run, which will be held rain or shine (in the event of lightning or severe weather the event will be canceled). The fun run is open to the public and includes:
• The Kuhlman 5k
• The 2k Fenske Flash
• Children’s Quarter Mile Run
“[The fun run] is going to be a great way to come together as a community to celebrate the end school year in a safe and healthy way,” said Valley View Principal Jason Kuhlman.
Cost to participate in the event is $5 for students and $10 for adults. All proceeds go directly back to the Valley View community. Refreshments will be served after the race.
There are a limited number of shirts available that will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Stop by Valley View Elementary between 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to register or come on the day of the Fun Run.
