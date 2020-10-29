Area voters will cast ballots in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who wish to vote in person. Some polling locations have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find your polling place online at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Absentee voting has been available since Sept. 18. County election officials say voters shouldn't put their ballots in the mail at this point.
Due to a United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Oct. 29, absentee ballots for the general election must arrive by Election Day to ensure they will be counted. Any ballots that come in after Election Day must be separated and ultimately may not be counted. Previously, a ballot that was postmarked Nov. 3 would still be counted so long as it arrived within a week.
Voters may drop off their absentee ballots in person. Ballots must be dropped off by 3 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Eligible voters can have an agent drop off their ballot (learn more at tinyurl.com/y2qtp83j).
To cast an absentee ballot in person, voters may go to the Anoka County Government Center (2100 Third Ave. N., Anoka) during normal business hours or during the extended hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Voters can also cast absentee ballots in person at the city hall in their city of residence. Absentee ballots cannot be taken to the polling place on Election Day; they must be returned to the appropriate city or the Anoka County Government Center. A list of locations to return absentee ballots is at tinyurl.com/yxjqewf6.
Visitors to the Anoka County Elections office and Election Day polling places are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines, including social distancing, wearing masks and using proper hand hygiene before entering the building, according to the Anoka County website.
Curbside voting is available on Election Day for anyone who cannot enter the polling place for any reason, including concerns for their health. Curbside voting allows voters to register to vote and vote without leaving their vehicles, according to the county. If someone chooses curbside voting, two election judges will bring a ballot to the vehicle and then bring the ballot inside and put it in the ballot box. Learn more at tinyurl.com/ya9qxsym.
Races on the ballot range from U.S. president to city councils and some school boards. Sample ballots are available from the Secretary of State’s Office at MNvotes.org.
More information from the county, including information on voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, is at tinyurl.com/ybja7k4p. Voters with questions about the 2020 elections or protecting their health while voting can contact the Anoka County Elections Office at 763-324-1300 or elections@co.anoka.mn.us.
ABC Newspapers published voters guides in September and October editions of its papers. The guides are available at abcnewspapers.com or tinyurl.com/y5b9yovn.
Local election results will be posted at abcnewspapers.com. Some results may not be known on Election Day.
