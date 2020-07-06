A 50-year-old Spring Lake Park man who fired multiple shots at law enforcement is in custody after a standoff Monday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The situation in the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast was resolved peacefully with no injuries, according the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the suspect was out on bail after a previous standoff with SWAT June 26. During that incident the suspect had fired multiple rounds from a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11:15 a.m. Monday, July 6, Spring Lake Park police responded to the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast on a report of a male who had threatened the caller with a handgun. The caller was now at his home, and the armed suspect was inside his own home.
Fridley police and Anoka County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist Spring Lake Park, and officers at the scene attempted to speak to the suspect and get him surrender peacefully.
When the suspect would not surrender, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded and attempted to negotiate.
During the standoff, the suspect fired a gun multiple times from inside his home and hit an armored vehicle four times, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect also allegedly shot an occupied home in the neighborhood.
After several hours, the suspect came out of his home and was standing outside when the SWAT team cut him off from returning to the home and arrested him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The specialized vehicle and training of the SWAT Team is all that kept this incident from ending with the tragic loss of the suspect’s life and the lives of law enforcement at the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The suspect will be held at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Jail pending formal charges. This incident remains under investigation by the Spring Lake Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. No further information will be provided at this time.
This story has been updated.
