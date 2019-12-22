A 19-year-old male from St. Paul was killed and at least seven others injured during a shooting early Sunday, Dec. 22, in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Spring Lake Park, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
According to Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Commander Wayne Heath, officers from the Spring Lake Park Department responded to a report of a shooting at 12:08 a.m. in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall located at 8407 Plaza Blvd, in Spring Lake Park.
Multiple victims with gunshot wounds were located and treated by law enforcement and medical personal.
Chai Yang, 19, of St. Paul, was pronounced dead. Three victims were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis; two more victims were transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale; and one victim was located at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Authorities later identified a seventh victim with minor injuries. None of the survivors had life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities identified the surviving victims as Ger Yang, 29, of Pine City; Keng Moua, 19, of St. Paul; Chimua Lor, 22, of St. Paul; Lee Vang Lor, 38, of St. Paul; Jann Her, 34, of St. Paul; John Thoa, 26, of St. Paul; and Kou Yang, 37, of St. Paul.
Multiple other businesses, which were closed at the time, near the intersection of Park Terrace and Center Drive were also struck with gunfire causing damage.
Heath said there are currently no suspects in custody and that there is no danger to the public.
The incident occurred when hundreds were gathered at the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall for Bigg Monster’s Ugly Sweater Party, an 18-plus event hosted by Midwest Monstaz and featuring rapper $tupid Young, Jon Snow, Budd Khang and Kid Swami.
“We were just inside,” said concertgoer Ben Nguyen. “We were at the concert for $tupid Young and out of nowhere all the cops just showed up. We didn’t know what happened. They didn’t tell us at first until obviously rumors started spreading. They had us sitting there for almost two hours.”
Nguyen said he did not hear the gunshots due to the noise of the concert, but did see people crying afterward.
Concertgoers were slowly released in groups from 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.
A video posted to Facebook Dec. 22 appears to show the moments before and after the shooting outside the venue:
Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, Allina Health ambulances, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine, Centennial Lakes, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Lino Lakes Police Departments, among more.
The case remains under investigation by the Spring Lake Park Police Department, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.
This story has been updated.
