The 51-year-old woman who died after a crash in Columbia Heights Sunday, Nov. 7, has been identified as Lynette Marie Knight, of Minneapolis, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A driver in a minivan headed south hit Knight, who was crossing Central Avenue on foot in the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast, the Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the woman, but she ultimately was declared dead at North Memorial Health Hospital. The woman driving the minivan wasn’t injured in the crash.
Law enforcement is investigating the incident.
