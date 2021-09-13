A Ramsey man died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in Nowthen Saturday, Sept. 11, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Veaceslav Iurie Liubimov.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash near Viking Boulevard Northwest and Iguana Street Northwest.
Early indications show that Liubimov was riding a motorcycle westbound on Viking Boulevard when he crashed into the passenger side of a pickup that was turning left to travel north Iguana Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Liubimov was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male and female in the truck were uninjured, authorities say.
The Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey Police Department, St. Francis Police Department, Nowthen Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to the crash.
The State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.