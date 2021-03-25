The Coon Rapids Police Department says 13-year-old Gavin Tessman has been safely reunited with his family after going missing Thursday, March 25.
Metro Transit police found Tessman in Minneapolis around 3:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, according to the Coon Rapids Police Department.
Police do not suspect foul play and say there is no threat to the public.
Tessman was reported missing after he left home around 7:40 a.m. March 25 and headed for the school bus but never arrived at the bus stop or school and his laptop was found near the bus stop, according to police.
A March 25 search effort that lasted into the night involved multiple agencies and several K-9 teams from the volunteer organization North Star Search and Rescue, according to police.
