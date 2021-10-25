The woman who was killed Monday, Oct. 25, after a vehicle struck her while she was walking a dog is identified as Bridget OKeefe Dunn, 56, of Blaine, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
She was hit near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast in Blaine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect is a 31-year-old Blaine man. He has yet to be charged.
The Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department and Allina EMS responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m., and a preliminary investigation found that a motor vehicle traveling west on 109th Avenue hit the victim but did not stop.
The victim was transported by a LifeLink III helicopter to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the suspected vehicle was later found and there is no threat to the public.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.