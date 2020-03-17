Anoka County shut down all operations involving face-to-face public contact at noon Tuesday, March 17, in an effort to reduce the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the Anoka County Board at an emergency meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, ratified a local state of emergency declaration that Board Chair Scott Schulte signed Monday, March 16.
According to Schulte, all county buildings, including license centers, libraries and human service centers, closed at noon Tuesday.
Although face-to-face visits have been eliminated, county employees will still be available to help the public via email, phone and virtual visits, according to a statement from Erik Thorson, the county’s communications director. Anoka County is currently working on developing additional ways to deliver services to residents that do not require person-to-person contact during this time.
At the Anoka County Government Center, the only public access is through main door to the ground floor information desk as well as to the courthouse, where the courts are still conducting hearings and trials. The Minnesota Judicial Branch is discouraging the public from making any nonessential visits to court facilities (more here).
“All government center elevators have been locked,” Schulte said in an interview.
However, the Blaine Human Service Center has stayed open because the county has tenants with offices in the building, but county operations will have no face-to-face contact with the public, he said.
County staff will continue to work with the public via email and phones, Schulte said.
The scheduled March 24 County Board meeting at the government center will go ahead, but with only four people in the board room — Schulte, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah, County Attorney Tony Palumbo and a secretary, according to Schulte.
The other board members will take part in the meeting via teleconferencing, Schulte said.
However, members of the public can attend the meeting by going to the information desk and using a phone to call for a person to escort them to the seventh-floor County Board room, he said.
The Anoka County action follows similar decisions by the Hennepin and Ramsey county boards, Schulte said.
Terry Stoltzman, county emergency management director, recommended the board declare a local state of emergency.
“Proactive measures must be undertaken to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and activity will be beyond the usual resources of Anoka County,” the emergency declaration states.
Under the declaration, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah and Stoltzman are directed to coordinate and request such local, state and/or federal assistance “as needed to protect lives and public and private property in Anoka County and the recovery of the county from the impacts of this situation to the extent practicable and allowed by law, ordinance and resolution.”
Check the county website, anokacounty.us, for updates and for county department contact information.
Note: The situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak can change rapidly. Get the latest information and recommendations from Anoka County here, from the Minnesota Department of Health here, and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
A statewide hotline for school and child care questions has been set up at 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. A hotline for health questions is available at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. Both lines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.