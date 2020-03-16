ABC Newspapers checked with cities in its coverage area Monday, March 16, to see if there are any changes in city services or meeting schedules due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The information below was current as Monday afternoon. The situation is developing and may change quickly, so check with individual cities for the latest information.
The situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak can change rapidly. Get the latest information and recommendations from Anoka County here, from the Minnesota Department of Health here, and from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.
A statewide hotline for school and child care questions has been set up at 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. A hotline for health questions is available at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. Both lines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Anoka County
The County Board is scheduled to meet for a work session at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, to discuss COVID-19 and the county's response. The following county services are being impacted by concerns over COVID-19, according to the county's website.
Library
All programs, classes and events are canceled through April 30.
All meeting and conference room reservations are canceled through April 30, and no new reservations will be accepted at this time.
Few computer stations will be available to increase the distance between users as recommended by the CDC.
Patrons are encouraged to return items to the drive-up book drops rather than entering the building.
Parks
All programs, classes and events are canceled through April 30.
All meeting and conference room reservations are canceled through April 30, and no new reservations will be accepted at this time..
Events
Senior Expo (April 18) is postponed until a later date.
Law Day (May 1) is canceled.
Other
AARP Free Income Tax Assistance sites suspended through April 1. View updates on AARP Free Income Tax Assistance here.
Andover
Andover will be implementing a handful of operational changes to limit possible transmission of COVID-19. These changes are effective immediately and are in place until March 29.
All service counters in the city hall will remain open. Cleaning procedures will be instituted following contact with the public.
All reservations at all city facilities are canceled, and will be reevaluated after March 29. Facility doors will be locked at 4:30 p.m., with the exception of city meetings, and will open again at 8 a.m.
All activities taking place at city facilities or run by city staff between now and March 29 are canceled.
The inspection of interior residential buildings for occupied homes are suspended until March 29. Internal photos may still be submitted for window and door replacements. Building permitting will continue as usual. Questions may be directed to the Andover Building Inspections Department at 763-755-8700.
No solicitor permits will be issued until March 29.
Anoka
Anoka has closed its senior center until April 3, but other city services were up and running Monday, March 16, according to Pam Bowman, communications manager. However, that will most likely change.
The City Council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, and will consider an emergency declaration. The police chief is also scheduled to give a report on the city’s emergency preparedness plan. The meeting will be broadcast.
UPDATE: The city of Anoka has declared a local emergency, and municipal buildings are closed to the public.
Bethel
The city of Bethel was running business as usual Monday, March 16, but following the social distancing guidelines of maintaining 6 feet between individuals. The city expects to post any future changes in services to its website.
Blaine
All service counters will remain open, and cleaning procedures will be instituted after each contact with the public, according to the city’s website. Residents and city staff are reminded to take basic safety precautions and practice social distancing, including no handshakes, washing hands with soap for 20 seconds after any contact and striving to maintain 6 feet between individuals.
Tables have been placed in front of service counters to increase the distance between visitors and employees.
The Mary Ann Young Center is closed until further notice, this will be reevaluated after April 15. Blaine seniors with specific needs may contact the MAYC with questions and concerns at 763-786-9375.
All public reservations both during and after hours of all city facilities are discontinued or canceled effective immediately. This will be reevaluated after April 15.
City Hall doors will be locked at 4:30 p.m., with the exception of city meetings, and will open again at 8 a.m., Monday through Friday.
All activities taking place at city facilities or run by city staff scheduled from now until April 15 are canceled. This will be reevaluated after April 15.
All residential building inspections for privately occupied homes will be suspended until March 30, effective immediately.
The Police Department is limiting walk-in reports. To file a report, contact the nonemergency police number at 763-427-1212 to have a report taken.
In addition, the following police department events and services will be canceled until further notice: March 28 bike helmet fitting and sales event, car seat clinics and fittings, fingerprinting services, and police department tours.
Learn more at BlaineMN.gov/COVID19.
Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights City Hall and Public Works facilities will be closed to the public March 18 through March 31. City staff will continue with normal business operations and respond to residents via phone and email.
The city's three municipal liquor stores will be closed effective March 18 at 5 p.m.
Murzyn Hall and library programs are canceled until further notice.
The city is looking into finding ways to conduct meetings via conference calls. The meetings are streamed online.
Coon Rapids
City Council meetings are set to take place at normal times and streamed on Coon Rapids TV.
Coon Rapids Senior Center activities are canceled until further notice.
Coon Rapids City Hall is canceling all evening events with 50 or more people.
Community Police Academy classes are canceled through April 23.
Anyone with events scheduled at the Civic Center can reschedule by calling 763-767-6522. If rescheduling isn’t possible clients will be refunded their room rental fee minus a 10% administrative fee.
East Bethel
East Bethel issued a local emergency declaration March 16.
All day-to-day services in City Hall will remain open. Barriers have been installed to provide at least six feet of separation. Residents are asked to use phone or email to conduct business when possible.
All activities at city-owned facilities, including the community and senior center, Whispering Aspen Community Center and the ice arena are suspended through April 15.
The City Council will meet as scheduled, but some changes have been made to reduce exposure risk. Residents are asked to observe meetings remotely unless they have direct business with the council. Commission meetings may be postponed unless persistent or essential actions are needed.
All city parks and trails will be open, but park pavilions will not be available for rental.
Fridley
All Springbrook Nature Center and Fridley Recreation programs including field trips, in-school and after school events, athletic leagues and animal feedings are canceled until April 5 or longer, according to a news release from the city of Fridley.
Springbrook Nature Center will maintain its normal business hours, but group programs and meetings with more than 20 people are prohibited through at least April 5.
Fridley’s Civic Campus, 7071 University Ave. NE, will accept reservations of 10 people or less through April 5. Room reservations questions can be directed to 763-571-3450.
Regularly scheduled City Council and commission meetings will take place at the civic campus per usual. You can also view all meetings online at Fridley.vod.castus.tv/vod.
Ham Lake
The Ham Lake Senior Center will be closed until April 6. At that time the city will reevaluate whether or not to reopen the facility.
Nowthen
The city of Nowthen was running business as usual Monday but monitoring the situation. Any changes will be posted to the city’s website, according to City Clerk Lori Streich.
Oak Grove
Oak Grove did not have any updates listed online. ABC Newspapers was unable to reach someone for immediate comment early Monday evening because the office had closed.
Ramsey
A special City Council work session on local road funding scheduled for March 19 has been canceled. All other meetings are being held as scheduled.
The EDA Business Expo is postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
All city offices are open to the public. New groups will not be able to schedule in meeting rooms until the city reevaluates its options May 16.
City services remain available, but residents are asked to do everything they can to minimize person-to-person by using email or the telephone.
Spring Lake Park
Pending approval from the mayor at the March 16 council meeting, Spring Lake Park City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, through April 6, but the city has the right to extend that closure if necessary.
City staff will be there and can address issues on an appointment basis if necessary.
City Council meetings will be conducted via telephone and streamed online.
St. Francis
The city of St. Francis has canceled all reservations at the community center, warming house and parks until at least April 1.
Counter service was still available for city services as of Monday, March 16, with precautions to increase distance between employees and the public.
The City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday and will discuss options for moving forward, such as having city employees work rotating shifts, according to City Administrator Joe Kohlmann.
Any changes will be posted to the city’s website and Facebook page.
This article was updated at 10:23 a.m. March 17.
