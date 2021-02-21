One suspect is dead, another arrested after a theft call Sunday, Feb. 21, in Blaine led to a pursuit that ended with a shootout in Braham. An Anoka Police Department K-9 was also shot and injured during the incident.
According to the Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany, the Blaine Police Department responded to a theft call at 12:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Kohl's located at 10311 Baltimore St. NE in Blaine. Officers located two adult male suspects in a stolen vehicle, and the suspects fled.
Shortly thereafter, the suspects carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint on the southwest end of the nearby Menards parking lot in Blaine, and the men fled in the vehicle as officers tried to stop them, according to police.
Podany said that due to the severity of the suspects' alleged crimes, officers pursued the men on Highway 65 north of Highway 107 in Braham in Isanti County.
Later, the suspects' vehicle was damaged, and the two men fled the vehicle on foot while firing at officers, according to police. One of the suspects was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Anoka K-9 Bravo suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Blaine, according to the Anoka Police Department. Bravo is in stable condition and it appears he will survive the gunshot wound.
According to an update from the Anoka Police Department’s Facebook page posted this morning, Feb. 22, Bravo is currently at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center receiving treatment and is resting comfortably.
“Contrary to what was earlier reported, he has not yet went in for surgery. The University of Minnesota is assembling their own team of heroes who will be able to provide him with the best care possible. We hope to have more news later today. We want to thank the thousands of people who have wished K-9 Bravo well and have expressed their thoughts and prayers for his speedy recovery. We hear you and we feel your sadness and admiration for our friend and partner Bravo. We are confident that extreme acts of bravery were displayed yesterday Feb. 21, 2021. We are also confident that K-9 Bravo preformed his duties with the greatest act of heroism. K-9 Bravo is not only a partner to our Anoka Police officers, he is our friend and has become the de facto therapy dog for the department,” according to the Anoka Police Department Facebook page.
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said his office received a call for assistance at 2:05 p.m.: “Pursuit from Blaine northbound. Armed car-jacking at gunpoint. Occupants displayed gun.”
Caulk said once the sheriff’s office got the call, the next step would be for Isanti County deputies and local police officers to head toward Highway 65 and see if they could assist in the matter.
“Knowing what they knew at the time, they would be, by policy, be allowed to participate in this agency assist or chase, because it meets our policy standards of being involved,” Caulk said. “They were heading to go help out. They just weren’t on Highway 65 right when it happened, so they had to drive and get there, so they actually never were able really to get into it, because they just were not in the area when it came out. They eventually caught up at the tail end of it, after actual shots were fired after that, but they were not involved in the actual incident itself.”
Caulk said he personally went to the scene in Braham.
“This is a horrific incident that involved a death, and that’s very, very unfortunate; however, from what I could see as sheriff I appreciated the professionalism of all involved. They handled themselves the best they could in a very critical and high-risk situation.
“I met with the Blaine police chief right away; he and I had a conversation. Jeff Edblad (Isanti County Attorney) was up there because he needed to meet with the BCA, because ultimately they submit a report to the county attorney to review it and he has a decision that he makes based on the law. John Elder came up as a mutual aid assist from the Minneapolis Police Department to help with the public information aspect of it. All in all, the work got done, it got done very professionally, and it continues to be a very active investigation,” Caulk continued.
Caulk said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will take the lead on the officer-involved shooting.
“Because there was a death that happened in Isanti County, the jurisdiction does fall onto me as the sheriff and the BCA, but because it’s an officer-involved shooting the BCA will take the lead and we will be an assisting agency to them,” Caulk said.
Caulk said charges involved with the incident will be handled through the city of Blaine and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. He said the only charges that would come through Isanti County would be if any are filed in regard to the review and circumstances associated with the officer-involved shooting.
“They did have to make some decisions in a matter of seconds in this situation because it was such a fast, evolving event,” Caulk said.
This is a developing situation that involves several jurisdictions with multiple crime scenes. More details will be released in the coming days.
“Carjackings alone are certainly very scary and I would even be one to say it’s even become a pandemic in itself with what you see around the state and other states at how dangerous and frequent, unfortunately, this is happening,” Caulk said.
Agencies that responded to the incident include the Blaine, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Spring Lake Park, Braham and Isanti police departments; Anoka County and Isanti County sheriff's offices; Braham and Isanti fire departments; and the Minnesota State Patrol.
