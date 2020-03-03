Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the support of DFL primary voters in Anoka County, as well as across the state.
With all 128 Anoka County precincts reporting, Biden had 15,176 votes, or 42.2% of the DFL votes in Anoka County, compared to runner-up Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 11,280 votes, or 31.4%, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in a distant third with 4,156 votes, or 11.6%, followed by Mike Bloomberg, with 3,303 votes, or 9.2%.
Although she dropped out of the race a day before the primary, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar received almost 4% of the DFL votes in Anoka County. Some votes may have been cast early.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, whose name was the only one on the ballot, received 7,987 votes in Anoka County, or 97.4%, and there were 212 write-ins.
This story has been updated and corrected. A previous version incorrectly said Biden took Minnesota's 75 delegates. The delegates are, in fact, awarded based on the percentage of votes.
