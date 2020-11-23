The 19-year-old Coon Rapids man fatally shot Nov. 23 in the parking lot of a Cub Foods was identified as Staveonte El Brown, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was identified as a 19-year-old Andover man, but has not been charged yet.
Just after 4:30 p.m. the Coon Rapids police and fire departments and Allina EMS responded to the Cub Foods in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard, where they found an injured male lying in the parking lot, according to the Sheriff's Office. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died.
Coon Rapids police arrested an adult male near the scene and took him to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The incident remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
