The pedestrian who died after a Blaine hit-and-run has been identified.
Kenneth Alan Neisen, 58, of Brooklyn Park died after being struck by a driver in Blaine.
On Jan. 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Blaine police and the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department were dispatched to Target located at 1500 109th Ave. NE on reports of a hit-and-run.
Officers provided emergency medical aid, and the victim was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A suspect was located by the Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody after a foot chase. ABC Newspapers does not release the names of suspects until they have been formally charged.
The case remains under investigation by Blaine police, the Midwest Medical Examiners Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
A previous version of this story reported the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. A subsequent press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office corrected the time the incident occurred.
