A 42-year-old Lexington man faces charges in the pedestrian crash that killed 52-year-old Sheryl Ann Miller of Blaine Friday, Dec. 6.
Matt Warren Hastreiter is charged with criminal vehicular homicide with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 6 a.m. Dec. 6 Blaine police responded to a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Naples Street Northeast and Lake Drive Northeast, according to Blaine Police Department.
Miller was found unresponsive. Paramedics and police provided lifesaving efforts, and she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
The incident is being investigated by the Blaine Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
A fundraising campaign on gofundme.com is currently raising money for a memorial and as of 5 p.m. Dec. 9 has garnered $1,050 of its $8,000 goal. It can be found here: https://bit.ly/2P4RccO.
