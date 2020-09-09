One man is dead after being struck while crossing the street in Columbia Heights Wednesday, Sept. 9.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. Wednesday the Columbia Heights Police Department and Allina Ambulance responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 44th Avenue NE.
Early investigations indicate the 65-year-old Alfred Sulong Mulbah, of Columbia Heights, was crossing on 44th Avenue NE when he was struck by a Ford Ranger driven by a 25-year-old man on Central Avenue NE. At the time of the crash pedestrian signage was reportedly showing not to cross, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The case is under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office.
