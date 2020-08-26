A Coon Rapids man is dead after an early morning collision Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Coon Rapids.
The man was identified as 38-year-old Michael Jerome Manos of Coon Rapids.
At 2:46 a.m., a Coon Rapids police officer reportedly observed a man driving a Honda RS motorcycle make multiple traffic violations before attempting a traffic stop.
The motorcyclist allegedly fled at high speeds. He ran a stop sign at the intersection of Dogwood Street NW and 102nd Lane NW before colliding with a Ford Escape, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The motorcyclist was ejected and lifesaving efforts were attempted by the officer. However, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Ford Escape was identified as a 21-year-old Coon Rapids man who sustained minor injuries. He was transported to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus in Fridley.
The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
