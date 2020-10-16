UPDATE: Nafiso Abdullahi Mohamed was safely located according to an update from the Fridley Police Department at 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
The Fridley Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are asking the public's help finding an 18-year-old woman reported missing this week.
Nafiso Abdullahi Mohamed was last seen at the Fridley Walmart, 8450 University Ave. NE, on Thursday Oct. 15, at 6:50 p.m., according to the Fridley Public Safety Department. She was observed getting into the passenger seat of a silver vehicle that left in an unknown direction.
She was last seen wearing a hijab of unknown color, a pink and red cultural dress and a long black jacket. Nafiso is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has black hair, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nafiso Abdullahi Mohamed is asked to contact the Fridley Police Department at 763-427-1212.
Mohamed's date of birth was removed from this piece after she was safely located.
