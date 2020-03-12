The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday, March 13, it is immediately canceling several tournaments due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The girls basketball state tournament, all boys section and state basketball and the adapted floor hockey tournaments have been canceled.
Section speech tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.
The high school league had announced March 12 that it would limit the number of people attending tournaments, but March 13 it decided to cancel the events.
Updates will be posted as necessary to the high school league's website, legacy.mshsl.org.
