The man killed in a deadly fire early Tuesday, Feb. 25, has been identified by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Chad Riley Garner, 35, of Andover, was found dead inside the house by first responders, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities had previously reported Garner was a 36-year-old man.
At approximately 3:35 a.m. the Andover Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in the 14300 block of Woodbine Street Northwest.
The fire reportedly began near the garage and spread to the rest of the house, where a family of four resided, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A 39-year-old woman escaped the home with no injuries. Two boys, one 16 and one 13, also escaped the house and were transported to Mercy Hospital by Allina Ambulance due to smoke inhalation. They have since been released.
The incident remains under investigation by the Andover Fire Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshall, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, Ramsey Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office assisted during the fire.
