Art-A-Thon March 13-15
The Rumriver Art Center in Anoka is hosting 48 hours of continuous art-making at its second annual Art-A-Thon fundraising event from 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
The Art-A-Thon will have variety of activities, including wheel-thrown pottery, drawing, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, hand-built pottery, polymer clay, mosaic art, stained glass and more.
Various events will take place throughout the 48 hours, including a collaborative community mural project, which will hang on the outside of the art center facility; a kids art fun night; free family art day; a demo by Bonnie Cutts from Golden Acrylics; a gallery show featuring the artwork of the Sunshine Artists; and more. The center will also have a canvas that will be painted continuously for the full 48 hours, with new artists picking up where the previous artists left off.
The events will take place at the Rumriver Art Center located at 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103, Anoka.
Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available.
Learn more at rumriverart.com/art-a-thon or 763-323-8830.
Sunshine Artists gallery show opens March 14
The Rumriver Art Center will exhibit work from the Sunshine Artists group March 14 through April 15 in Anoka.
The Sunshine Artists are a group of local Minnesota artists who have been meeting once a month for about six years at various locations.
The group loves sharing their passion for creating art with other visual artists by capturing and expressing their vision of the world around them. Members provide mutual inspiration, support, skill-sharing, fun and friendship when they meet.
The group works in diverse media, including watercolor, acrylic, oils, pastels, zentangle, and drawing. New artists are welcome at any time and at any level.
The gallery show’s opening is 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Rumriver Art Center Gallery, 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103A, Anoka. Light refreshments will be served.
Learn more about the Rumriver Art Center at rumriverart.com.
Sign up for summer art camps now
Families can now sign up for over 30 Rumriver Art Center summer art camps in Anoka.
Campers work on a variety of projects and make art with friends, experimenting with painting, drawing, mixed-media, sculpture, clay and more.
Each session has a new focus so students who enroll in both sessions of a camp encounter all new studio projects.
The Rumriver Art Center is also offering teen summer art camps for ages 13-17.
Families can sign up for morning camps, afternoon camps and/or all-day camps.
Camp options include hand-built pottery, animal drawing, wheel-thrown pottery, anime, Harry Potter, sculpture, mosaic art, Star Wars, nature art, story book creation, polymer clay, screen printing, portrait drawing, Pokemon and more.
All camps will take place at the Rumriver Art Center at 2665 Fourth Ave., Suite 103, Anoka.
Open houses about the camps will be noon to 1 p.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, April 19. The open houses will allow families to meet the instructors, watch free demos, tour the art center and more.
To learn more about the Rumriver Art Center or to register for a camp, visit rumriverart.com.
