“Real Stories, One Stage 2021” will premiere Friday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. as a dinner theater experience at Bunker Hills Event Center, Coon Rapids. The play, based on real-life stories of those experiencing homelessness, is written and directed by Illusion Theater, based in Minneapolis. Professional actors will share the stage with residents from Stepping Stone Emergency Housing, located in Anoka.
This is the fourth year of the collaboration between the theater and the shelter. Proceeds from the event will help fight homelessness.
Stepping Stone Executive Director Julie Jeppson said COVID-19 changed everything at the shelter. Half of the residents, 33 people, were moved to a hotel for more than a year to meet guidelines for controlling the spread of the virus. Services were duplicated at both sites, including meals, clothing, hygiene products and support.
“By the end of June, we’ll move everyone back to the shelter,” Jeppson said in a statement. “This extra need is a good reason for community members to invest right now. We greatly appreciate the help.”
Illusion Theater’s quest began four years ago to honor residents’ stories and present them in a way that respects the experience.
“I commend people who share their stories,” Illusion Theater Artistic Associate Beth Gilleland said in a statement. “It takes bravery and vulnerability to share those difficult stories with complete strangers. I don’t know many people who can do that. It’s humbling to be on the receiving end of that kind of trust.”
Each year, Illusion Theater has changed the format to find new ways to tell the story. This year, puppetry will help tell one of the character’s experience. “I think it will be very moving,” Gilleland said.
Michelle P., a former shelter resident and past participant with Illusion Theater, said she shares her story to help remove the stigma.
“We’re human. Life happens,” Michelle said.
She hopes the dinner experience will help open minds and hearts.
To learn more about sponsorships and event tickets, go to steppingstoneeh.org or call 763-277-8313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.