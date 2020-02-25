Playoff action is set to get underway Feb. 26 and carry through next week for area teams.
In Section 7AAAA, Andover earned the No. 1 seed and a bye into the semifinals. Anoka is the No. 5 seed and Coon Rapids is the No. 7 seed.
In Section 5AAA, St. Francis is the No. 7 seed.
In Section 4A, Legacy Christian Academy is the No. 4 seed and PACT Charter is the No. 10 seed.
