Due to the shutdown of graduation ceremonies, Legacy Christian Academy in Andover found an alternative way to recognize its graduates.
Seniors could celebrate their would-be commencement evening during a graduate drive-thru ceremony Friday, May 15.
While the school has delayed commencement itself to July 31, staff recognized seniors as they drove around the parking lot stopping at a series of stations.
Students could return their books, receive what they left in their locker at school, and get their cap and gown and a gift from teachers. At the end of the circuit, seniors were interviewed by staff.
Before each student left, staff gave a short announcement, similar to what they would have read before the senior walked across the stage at commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.