Two incumbents successfully held their seats on the Coon Rapids City Council. One challenger has unseated her opponent and two newcomers vied over Steve Well’s seat after he did not seek re-election.
Pat Carlson has won the at-large seat on the Coon Rapids City Council in his race against Christopher Geisler.
With all 22 precincts reporting, Carlson won with 17,595 votes (60%) to Geisler’s 11,450 votes (39%). Approximately 1%, 305 votes, were cast for write-in candidates.
Ward 1 Incumbent Brad Greskowiak successfully defended his council seat from challenger Shalonda Shipp-Gordon.
With five of five precincts reporting, Greskowiak garnered 4,405 votes (68.8%) versus Shipp-Gordon’s 1,935 votes (30.2%). Almost 1% of the vote, 59 votes, went to a write-in candidate.
Challenger Kari Rehrauer has won the Ward 2 seat on the council, unseating incumbent Bill Kiecker. All five precincts have reported.
Rehrauer earned 3,117 votes (51%) versus Kiecker’s 2,949 votes (48.2%). Another 41 votes (0.7%) went to write-in candidates.
Council Member Jennifer Geisler will keep her Ward 4 seat on the city council, beating out Jeff Cosman with all four precincts reporting.
A total of 3,137 votes (52.7%) were cast for Geisler and Cosman garnered 2,780 (46.7%) votes. Another 39 (0.7%) votes went to write-in candidates.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Anoka County’s Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday, according to Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnell. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
