Columbia Heights’ fourth annual Truck or Treat in Huset Park drew an estimated 3,000 attendees, breaking all previous records. Kids collected stamps at a variety of vehicle stations and turned in their completed stamp “passports” for goodie bags. Organizers handed out 1,076 bags of candy by the end of Saturday’s event, which was made possible through a collaboration among city departments, community groups and volunteers. This year’s Truck or Treat event also included a pet costume contest where Hercules the dog won for his hot dog costume after competing against 10 other dogs.
