Travis Johansen, a Coon Rapids native and Blaine High School graduate, will be part of Concordia University St. Paul’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Johansen was an instrumental part of Concordia football for 11 years as a player and coach. In all, he was involved in 65 of the program’s 102 total wins at the Division II level, was a member of both NSIC Championship teams and all three Mineral Water Bowl appearances.
A versatile team player, Johansen flourished despite position changes. He was an All-NSIC Second Team safety as a junior in 2004 before a senior year in which he was team captain amid changing positions to linebacker, where he earned All-NSIC First Team honors in leading the team to its second NSIC Championship and Mineral Water Bowl appearance in three seasons.
The 2005 Golden Bears finished ranked 14th in the country in total defense and seventh nationally in run defense. He saved his best for last, producing career-highs of 12 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in the 2005 Mineral Water Bowl against Missouri Western State. His 221 career tackles ranked ninth in CSP football history at the time his career came to a close as a three-year starter and four-year contributor.
His impact on the program continued after graduating with a degree in kinesiology when he was hired as a full-time assistant coach and later promoted to defensive coordinator. Responsible for the recruitment of future NFL draft pick Zach Moore and future NFL preseason kicker Tom Obarski, the Golden Bears would go on to reach the Mineral Water Bowl a third time in the 2010 campaign.
His coaching prowess grew as he was named defensive coordinator at Grand View University, an NAIA power in Des Moines, Iowa, where the Vikings captured a 2013 NAIA championship. Following a coaching tenure that included a 62-10 record at Grand View, Johansen was hired as defensive coordinator at the University of South Dakota, an NCAA Division I FCS program where he continues to lead the Coyotes on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.
Career awards include: 2005 All-NSIC First Team linebacker, 2004 All-NSIC Second Team safety, 2005 Team Captain, 2005 Defensive Team MVP and 2004 Kevin Steinke Award.
Career and season stats include: 221 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, five sacks in 44 career games and ranked ninth in career tackles when career ended in 2005. Also had 10 career pass breakups, two blocked kicks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble, increased tackle totals all four years, from 18 as a freshman in nine games to 80 as a senior, ranking eighth in the NSIC (18-53-70-80) and had career-high of 11.5 tackles for loss as a senior (second in NSIC).
He resides in Vermillion, South Dakota, with his wife, Natalie, and their two daughters Laila (3) and Layne (2), son Tate (8 months) and dog Stella.
