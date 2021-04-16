Athletic honors
Cross-country: four letters, three-time captain, four-time team MVP, four conference awards, four section awards; basketball: one letter; track and field: three letters, captain, two-time team MVP, three conference awards, three section awards
Top sports achievements
All-state fourth place in 800-meter, school record for 800 and 5,000 and true team section champion
Earliest running memory
“My earliest running memory is running road race 5Ks with my mom when I was in grade school. In addition, I was asked to run the mile in track in second grade, but was too nervous until I changed my mind and ran in third grade.”
School/community activities
Student Ministry, Kathleen Murphy Scholars Program, Confirmation sponsor and mission trip
Scholastic achievements
National Honors Society, Academic All-State, GPA Recognition Award all four years and Spotlight on Scholarship every season
Post high school plans
Cross-country and track scholarship at Drake University
