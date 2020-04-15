Thursday, April 16, is Tornado Drill Day in Minnesota, as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Mock tornado drills are scheduled for 1:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Outdoor warning sirens will sound in several Minnesota counties for both mock drills. There will be no weather radio alerts and Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages will not appear on TV, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) remains fully activated following Gov. Tim Walz’s declaration of a peacetime emergency on March 13 to respond to COVID-19. That peacetime emergency has been extended until May 13.
SEOC ready should other emergencies arise
- The SEOC has finalized plans for a secondary and tertiary emergency operations center should the need arise. SEOC officials want to ensure they are ready to respond to any natural disaster or emergency situation during the state response to COVID-19.
- The SEOC continues to support the state hotline. The hotline received 114 calls on April 14. The hotline operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. State employees are staffing the hotline and are answering calls at either 651-297-1304 or 800-657-3504.
