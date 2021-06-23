Tickets are available for the Banfille-Locke Center for the Arts in Fridley’s Summer Soirée, to be held Saturday, June 26.
Tickets are offered for virtual, general and a “Just Add Music” Picnic Bundle.
Vocalist Arne Fogel and accompanist Rick Carlson will perform live in Manomin Park’s pavilion, right next door to the historic gallery building. Local food vendors will be on the grounds serving food. An outdoor exhibition, Sounds of Summer, will be on display as well.
Proceeds benefit the BLCA and make it possible to keep offering a space for the local artistic community to gather, create and grow.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.banfill-locke.org/summer-soiree.
