A possible threat made to the St. Francis Area School District is under investigation, but no suspect is in custody.
Reports of a possible threat were received by district administration the evening of Jan. 28, according to a message from the district.
St. Francis Police responded to the reports and the case is currently under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
The nature and details of the threat cannot be shared at this time, according to Commander Wayne Heath. The threat is related to a conversation that was overheard, Heath said.
