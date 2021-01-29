Fridley’s R.L. Stevenson Elementary School students and its families connected virtually through a school-wide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) activity on Jan. 13.
The activity challenged students to create the tallest possible tower with various materials, including balloons, plastic utensils, straws, rubber bands and toothpicks. All students received STEM kits, provided by the R.L. Stevenson Elementary School PTO, with the necessary supplies for the activity.
School mascot Integrity the Tiger and International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme Coordinator Kate Talafous demonstrated the engineering cycle for students in a school-wide video slideshow. Students were prompted to “ask, imagine, and plan” their designs — brainstorming and drawing their way through the engineering process to build their tall towers. Then it was time to “create,” as students began their hands-on learning to build their masterpieces. The final stage of the engineering cycle was “improve,” where students were able to reflect on their processes and make improvements where necessary.
All R.L. Stevenson students were able to share their tower designs on a Padlet and Flipgrid, digital tools for sharing images and videos.
“We wanted to provide an opportunity for both hands on learning and family engagement,” Talafous said in a statement. “While we have been in distance learning, our teachers have been working hard to provide our students with engaging learning task activities ‘off-screen.’ Creating this school-wide STEM opportunity gave us a chance to do both!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.