From canceled proms to virtual graduation ceremonies, this year’s high school seniors are missing out on the traditional end-of-high-school experience. But the committees behind two area senior parties want to give students one more chance to get together before going their separate ways.
The Andover and Anoka senior party planners are looking to have alternative events in August.
The Andover party is set for 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Bunker Hills Activity Center.
Originally planned as a lock-in at Bowlero in Blaine on June 7, the party was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parent volunteers who plan the event wanted to use the funds they had raised to put on a party with “food, fun and friends,” and they picked Bunker Hills partly because it has enough space to follow social distancing guidelines that may still be in place, according to committee member Jeanne Enrooth.
The four-hour, open-house-style event will include a variety of activities still being planned.
“It’s a little bit different,” Enrooth said. “We’re re-creating the wheel, really.”
So far the feedback has been positive, Enrooth said, and she hopes attendance will be at least the same as typical years.
Anoka’s party committee is still working out details for its event but expects to have an outdoor picnic or festival the first week of August, according to committee member Jill Stewart-Kellar.
Typically the Anoka party takes place at the Mermaid Event Center in Mounds View after the commencement ceremony, with bowling and other activities — none of which is conducive to social distancing. Planners knew that type of party wouldn’t work, but they wanted to host a party of some kind when it becomes safe.
They considered a variety of options, from a picnic in late summer to a more traditional event around the time of next year’s graduation.
“Where we landed … is trying to catch these students before most of them leave for college in August,” Stewart-Kellar said. “We’re going to miss out on some people. It’s not going to be the same. But we really are dedicated to making sure the party happens.”
The logistics of a safe party aren’t the only challenge to contend with for Anoka. In the current economic climate, many of the usual business sponsors are unable to donate, so a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for the Anoka party. Donations are tax deductible.
The main goal is to raise enough funds to provide at least the same level of party as usual. If possible, the committee would like to raise even more money to make it the biggest and best party in memory, with better prizes and additional entertainment.
If possible, the committee wants to make Anoka’s party free for seniors to attend.
As of May 26, the campaign had raised just over $1,500, about a tenth of the $15,000 goal.
Learn more and donate to Anoka’s party at tinyurl.com/y8q64zek.
