A 13-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend for threatening gun violence at an Anoka school.
The Anoka Police Department was made aware of the threat made on social media Sept. 25 around 2:36 p.m., according to the police department.
Police investigated the post and found a 13-year-old suspect who on Sept. 26, reportedly admitted he posted the threat but did not intend to act on it, according to police.
Officers arrested the teen for threats of violence and transported him to the Anoka County Secure Program.
Law enforcement found that the child doesn’t have access to firearms and that no one else was involved in the threat.
