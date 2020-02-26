TEDxBlaine organizers are seeking local residents to speak at the second annual conference scheduled 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Blaine High School.
“We’re thrilled to announce that we will be hosting our 2nd annual TEDxBlaine event,” co-organizers Kevin Bross and Jonathan Loo said in a statement. “Building on the tremendous success of the first event, we’re planning to organize another outstanding group of speakers to share their unique ideas, stories and perspectives on things that bring us together. In addition to the people that were a part of our live event last year, we’ve connected with literally thousands of people through the TEDx network. We expect to reach thousands more this year and we’d love for you to be a part of our event that showcases ‘ideas worth spreading.’”
TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) is a media organization that posts talks online for free distribution under the slogan “ideas worth spreading.” The main TED conference is held annually in Vancouver, British Columbia, but local organizers have TEDx events across the globe.
Bross and Loo said TEDxBlaine is encouraging applicants from a wide variety of backgrounds, fields, disciplines and experiences.
The event is open to all, including students, residents, entrepreneurs and community leaders who want to attend or speak at the event. If you’d like to participate in the event, visit bit.Ly/2U6ohbp.
“The TEDxBlaine selection committee will choose talks from a broad range of topics including science, technology, social development, entrepreneurship, education, medicine, culture and art,” they said. “Talks should reflect actual personal and professional experience.”
TEDxBlaine is also looking for sponsors. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, visit bit.Ly/2SM1O16.
If you have questions about TEDXBlaine or would like to be a speaker, volunteer or sponsor of the event, email Kevin Bross at Kevin.Bross@ahschools.us or call 763-506-6656.
For more information on TEDXBlaine, visit the event’s website at
~Compiled by Paige Kieffer
