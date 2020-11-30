Parents, guardians and families are invited to discuss racial and ethnic equity as part of the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s Parent Advisory Committee for Racial and Ethnic Equity’s monthly meeting. The next session is 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, online via Google Meet.
The committee focuses on improving educational outcomes and supporting a sense of belonging in schools with monthly meetings covering different topics centered around the district’s equity achievement plan.
Additional meetings held in 2021 will be on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13 and May 11.
More information can be learned by contacting Inclusion and Diversity Coordinator James Greer at james.greer@ahschools.us or Cultural Liaison Rahmo Ali at rahmo.ali@ahschools.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.