Anoka County raised nearly $76,000 at the 10th annual Polar Plunge April 10 at Sand Creek Park in Coon Rapids.
This year’s event looked a little different than usual, with participants jumping into the “Plungester,” a large portable tank, instead of a frozen lake, but proceeds still benefited Special Olympics Minnesota.
The county’s plunge has raised more than $1.4 million in the previous nine years.
