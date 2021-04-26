A SWAT team responded to a domestic incident in Blaine Monday, April 26, but the matter was eventually resolved peacefully when the suspect came out of the residence and was arrested without incident, according to Blaine police.
Around 3 p.m. Blaine officers responded to the 9100 block of Tippecanoe Street Northeast on a report of a domestic assault after a female told 911 operators that a male was threatening her with a knife. The female escaped the residence with one of her children but was unable to get her second child out, according to police.
Officers learned the man might have a gun, so they didn’t attempt contact at the door, and there was no phone in the residence, police say. Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.
Anoka County SWAT officers and a negotiator from the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and tried to communicate with the suspect through a public address system. Officers also requested assistance from a St. Paul police officer after learning the suspect may not speak English fluently, according to police.
Around 8 p.m. the suspect came out of the house with the child and was arrested without incident, police say.
The case is being sent to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for possible second-degree domestic assault and felony strangulation charges, according to police.
