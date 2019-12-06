A 52-year-old woman died after being hit by a suspected drunken driver in Blaine.
At approximately 6 a.m. Blaine Police responded to a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Naples Street Northeast and Lake Drive Northeast, according to Blaine Police Department.
The woman was found unresponsive. Paramedics and police provided lifesaving efforts and she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Initial investigation shows a 42-year-old Circle Pines man was possibly drunk at the time of the crash, according to the police.
He was taken into custody and will be booked in the Anoka County Jail on probable cause of criminal vehicular homicide, according to Blaine police.
Law enforcement is still investigating the incident and will release additional information as it becomes available.
