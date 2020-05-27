The Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shopping local with a coloring page.
Now that businesses are reopening, or working at limited capacity, shopping local is critical, the chamber says. To remind residents of that, the chamber has created a coloring sheet residents can download and send back.
Finished sheets will be displayed in the windows of member businesses and are accepted through June 15. Everyone who submits a sheet will receive a gift card from a member business. Find the page at tinyurl.com/y9ldjkrj.
