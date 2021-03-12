The Spring Lake Park School District, along with other districts across Anoka County, celebrated Read Across America Day Tuesday, March 2.
Read Across America Day is a nationwide initiative that encourages reading in classrooms. The initiative, which was launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, is held every year on March 2, which is also Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
The Spring Lake Park School District celebrated reading not only on Tuesday, March 2, but also the whole week. Schools celebrated with read-alongs (both virtually and in person) and virtual author visits. Spring Lake Park’s panther mascot also got involved by visiting classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.