To celebrate reading month in February, two of Legacy Christian Academy's administrators were duct taped to the lunchroom wall.
Principal Joel Nydam and Head of School Jake Mulvihill challenged elementary students to collectively read more than 120,000 minutes; students exceeded that goal and read a total of 184,398 minutes. That averages out to be more than 800 minutes a student.
Students and their families created reading posters of their favorite books, which were hung throughout the school. Students discovered new books to read from their classmates’ suggestions.
To celebrate their reading accomplishments, students came to the lunchroom throughout the morning Tuesday, March 2, to tape Nydam and Mulvihill to the wall. The administrators remained “stuck” to the wall throughout the various lunch times. During lunch, students had the opportunity to play games with and tell jokes to Nydam and Mulvihill. The top five readers in each classroom also had the opportunity to add a second “school-colors” piece of duct tape as the final layer.
Nydam had two favorite memories from February.
“Two things really stood out to me,” he said. “The first was the excitement students had with the various activities, like recorded videos of the different staff reading books to the students, students playing Book Bingo — which through an amazing donation, every student received a book — and students dressing up for special days like One Fish, Two Fish, Orange Fish, Blue Fish (Legacy colors). The second piece that was awesome was to see the families connect around the focus of reading. Each child received a Bible at the beginning of the month, and many read the Bible every day in February with their families.”
In past years, the reading challenge has led to several different events. These events included Nydam and Mulvihill jumping into Crooked Lake in the freezing water in February, sleeping on the school roof in the winter and Nydam growing out his beard and shaving it into whatever shape students decided.
(0) comments
