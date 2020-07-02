Sticks & Stones Restaurant in Blaine, the north metro’s only nonprofit restaurant, is reopening Monday, July 6, with a Hometown Heroes event.
First responders in Blaine and Spring Lake Park are invited to stop by the restaurant, located in Fogerty Arena, 9250 Lincoln St. NE, Blaine, from 2 to 7 p.m. for a complimentary drive-up meal of grilled burgers, brats and dogs with chips and beverages.
Sticks & Stones Restaurant opens with a limited menu of appetizers. Other items will be added back to the menu as reopening is expanded. Hours of service are 3 to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Special hours will be announced for tournaments.
A COVID-19 preparedness plan to reduce health risks to customers and staff was adopted by the Fogerty Arena board of directors, made up of local elected officials, hockey and curling representatives and community members.
Following the Stay Safe Minnesota policies for bars and restaurants, Sticks & Stones will require reservations for dining; ensure a minimum of 6 feet between tables; limit indoor capacity to 50% up to 250 people; limit outdoor spaces to 250 people; limit table service to four persons, or six if one family unit; and require staff to wear masks at all times and encourage guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking.
To make a dining reservation, call 763-233-0699. Learn more about the restaurant at SticksandStones-BlaineMN.com.
